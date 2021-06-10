Previous
Poppy by 365projectmaxine
Poppy

When I went into the garden this morning I was delighted to see that my big red poppies were flowering...now, it is sure to rain and spoil the petals!
10th June 2021

Maxine Lathbury

Maxine Lathbury
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
