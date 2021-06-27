Previous
Next
Hedgerow by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1461

Hedgerow

I took this from the car window whilst pulled in to let another car pass. The hedgerows are full of lovely wildflowers, including these foxgloves.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise