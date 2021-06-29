Previous
Photobomber by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1463

Photobomber

These are the steps leading from the bottom garden. I have pots of white basil on one side of the steps, which smell gorgeous when brushed against. Here is Billy coming to see what I am doing.
29th June 2021

Maxine Lathbury

