Photo 1463
Photobomber
These are the steps leading from the bottom garden. I have pots of white basil on one side of the steps, which smell gorgeous when brushed against. Here is Billy coming to see what I am doing.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
cat
