Edlingham Castle, Northumberland by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1716

Edlingham Castle, Northumberland

Built in the late 12th century and progressively fortified against the Scots during the 14th Century. As you can see it has an amazing leaning tower.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
