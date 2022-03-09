Sign up
Photo 1716
Edlingham Castle, Northumberland
Built in the late 12th century and progressively fortified against the Scots during the 14th Century. As you can see it has an amazing leaning tower.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
9th March 2022 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
