Lesser Celandine

This is one of the first flowers to bloom after Winter, and as such is a good food source for bees. It is rather invasive so I will soon have to remove much of it.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
