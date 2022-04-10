Sign up
Photo 1748
Lesser Celandine
This is one of the first flowers to bloom after Winter, and as such is a good food source for bees. It is rather invasive so I will soon have to remove much of it.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Views
0
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
10th April 2022 2:50pm
celandine
