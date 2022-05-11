Previous
Forget-me-Not by 365projectmaxine
Forget-me-Not

I love forget-me-nots, but they do have a tendency to grow everywhere, even through this fern
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty in spite of having a mind of their own to grow here there and everywhere !
May 12th, 2022  
