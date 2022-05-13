Sign up
Photo 1780
Callow Hall Country House Hotel
We had lunch here today...a touch too windy for sitting out!
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
13th May 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
callow hall
