Photo 1792
Jacob's Ladder
I like the way this clump of Jacob's Ladder is growing by the dark purple Aquilegia...a lucky happenstance as both plants self-sow freely
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSLR-A230
Taken
25th May 2022 5:25pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jacob's ladder
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot and light ! fav
May 26th, 2022
