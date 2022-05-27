Previous
A Night Out at the Theatre by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1794

A Night Out at the Theatre

The sky mirror is outside Nottingham Playhouse. It is a 6 metre wide concave dish angled up towards the sky, giving a distorted image of the Playhouse.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
491% complete

Photo Details

