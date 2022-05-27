Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1794
A Night Out at the Theatre
The sky mirror is outside Nottingham Playhouse. It is a 6 metre wide concave dish angled up towards the sky, giving a distorted image of the Playhouse.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1795
photos
18
followers
25
following
491% complete
View this month »
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
27th May 2022 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky mirror
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close