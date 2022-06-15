Previous
Large Red Damselfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1813

Large Red Damselfly

Now a regular visitor to our pond. I think this one is a male.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Hazel ace
Such a great capture!
June 16th, 2022  
