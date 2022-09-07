Sign up
Photo 1896
York Minster
Taken from the Treasurer's House garden, which was an oasis of calm
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
7th September 2022 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york minster
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely pov and capture !
September 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Love this sunny view.
September 7th, 2022
