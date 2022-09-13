Previous
Bamburgh Castle by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1902

Bamburgh Castle

This impressive fortress of a castle has dominated the coastline since Anglo-Saxon times. If any of you have watched the TV series The Last Kingdom or read Bernard Cornwell's books you will be familiar with Bebbanburg, as I used to be known.
13th September 2022

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
