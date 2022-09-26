Sign up
Photo 1915
Glowering Sky
This is looking north towards Macclesfield. The area is known as Macclesfield Forest...I guess there used to be more trees at one time
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
sky
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! such a dark sky - I guess you had a downpour very soon!
September 27th, 2022
