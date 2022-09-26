Previous
Next
Glowering Sky by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1915

Glowering Sky

This is looking north towards Macclesfield. The area is known as Macclesfield Forest...I guess there used to be more trees at one time
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! such a dark sky - I guess you had a downpour very soon!
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise