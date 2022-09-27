Previous
Next
Dahlia Verrone's Obsidian by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1916

Dahlia Verrone's Obsidian

A particular favourite of mine...so elegant
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So unusual and a beauty.
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise