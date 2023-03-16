Previous
Flamborough Head by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2088

Flamborough Head

We are having a couple of days away on the east coast. Flamborough Head is a chalk headland 400 feet high, and is very popular with wildlife enthusiasts and photographers.
16th March 2023

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing view of these cliffs - So big, judging by the size of the people on the beach!
March 16th, 2023  
