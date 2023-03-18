Sign up
Photo 2090
Bempton Cliffs
We had a lovely morning here watching birds at England's largest sea bird colony. What was even better was that the puffins arrived the day before us.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
18th March 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bempton cliffs
