Previous
Next
Easton Walled Gardens...again by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2112

Easton Walled Gardens...again

Had a wander around the woodland area of the gardens this morning. It was a little misty but held the promise of a fine day.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise