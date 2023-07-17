Previous
Three's Company by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2211

Three's Company

This rather elegant looking dahlia is called Verrone's Obsidian, and is obviously a magnet for the little hover flies
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
605% complete

Photo Details

