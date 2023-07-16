Previous
Dahlia Bright Eyes by 365projectmaxine
Dahlia Bright Eyes

This is my favourite dahlia. It produces lots of flowers and is very attractive to pollinators...these two didn't seem to mind sharing
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
