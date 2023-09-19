Sign up
Photo 2275
Anemone - Frilly Knickers
I love this anemone for its frilly double flowers...a pretty colour too
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
anemone
