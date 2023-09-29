Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2284
Stunning Leaves
My neighbour's hedge in the afternoon sun is such a stunning colour
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2284
photos
27
followers
34
following
625% complete
View this month »
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th September 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hedge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful, I love the sun glistening on the Virginia creeper !
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close