Previous
Stunning Leaves by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2284

Stunning Leaves

My neighbour's hedge in the afternoon sun is such a stunning colour
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful, I love the sun glistening on the Virginia creeper !
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise