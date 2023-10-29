Previous
Winter Arrangement by 365projectmaxine
Winter Arrangement

I have emptied one of my summer pots and filled it with plants that I hope will go right though the winter months
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous! a lovely array of winter tolerant plants to make a wonderful display
October 31st, 2023  
