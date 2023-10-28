Previous
Dementor (one for Harry Potter Fans) by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2314

Dementor (one for Harry Potter Fans)

I have to say that this found hanging in a country lane would give me a bit of a start, especially if caught in my headlights at night
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
I agree with you, Maxine! That would be a spooky sight in the dark! A great Halloween shot! Fav
October 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A well spotted Halloween guy ! - so spooky! fav
October 28th, 2023  
