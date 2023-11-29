Previous
Frosted Seed Heads by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2346

Frosted Seed Heads

It had been a cold night
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
642% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Brr! the scene of what is to come !
November 29th, 2023  
Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful frosty scene, nice to have a flash of sun
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise