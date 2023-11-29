Sign up
Previous
Photo 2346
Frosted Seed Heads
It had been a cold night
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Tags
frost
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brr! the scene of what is to come !
November 29th, 2023
Beverley
ace
It’s a beautiful frosty scene, nice to have a flash of sun
November 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 29th, 2023
