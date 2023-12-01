Sign up
Photo 2348
Garden Peacock
I rather like it amongst the frosted flower heads
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
peacock
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture…
December 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice and chilly!
December 1st, 2023
