Tide's Out by 365projectmaxine
Tide's Out

I really wouldn't like to slip into this as I fear I would never get out. This is the salt marsh at Thornham in Norfolk.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
