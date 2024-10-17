Sign up
Photo 2669
Balmoral Castle
The castle is currently closed to visitors, but one can wander around the grounds, as we did today. It was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
castle
