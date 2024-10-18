Previous
Next
Herd of Red Deer by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2670

Herd of Red Deer

This was taken from the car window as we were leaving our holiday cottage this morning. By the time I had grabbed my phone most of the herd had moved away into the trees.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise