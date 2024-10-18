Sign up
Photo 2670
Herd of Red Deer
This was taken from the car window as we were leaving our holiday cottage this morning. By the time I had grabbed my phone most of the herd had moved away into the trees.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th October 2024 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
