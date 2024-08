What can be said about abstract art?

AI Overview:

Abstract art is a type of art that doesn't try to depict reality accurately, but instead uses shapes, colors, forms, and lines to convey meaning. Abstract art can be categorized as either partially abstract or fully abstract:

Partial abstraction: Artworks that feature identifiable objects, people, or landscapes, but these have been simplified, distorted, or rendered in non-realistic colors.

Fully abstract: Artworks that do not draw any inspiration from visual reality.