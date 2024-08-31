Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
My Life is an abstract art
I have so enjoyed all your abstract art this month. I too have enjoyed playing around in PSE and learning all the different effects to use to create an abstract art photo. I have found a new joy.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1306
photos
112
followers
103
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Latest from all albums
291
310
12
292
311
13
293
312
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th March 2024 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely , and so much fun to create, having faffed here and there , till the final result is reached to your liking !
August 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close