12 / 365
Bee thankful
Life without the bees
"We may lose all the plants that bees pollinate, all of the animals that eat those plants and so on up the food chain. Which means a world without bees could struggle to sustain the global human population of 7 billion."
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
12
photos
2
followers
1
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th August 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
bees
