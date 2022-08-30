Previous
Bee thankful by 365projectorgchristine
12 / 365

Bee thankful

Life without the bees
"We may lose all the plants that bees pollinate, all of the animals that eat those plants and so on up the food chain. Which means a world without bees could struggle to sustain the global human population of 7 billion."
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
