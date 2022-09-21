Previous
Next
Beauty within the dirt by 365projectorgchristine
34 / 365

Beauty within the dirt

Look closely to see its beauty.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maria
An interesting idea for a photo. Cool
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise