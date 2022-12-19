Previous
My Island by 365projectorgchristine
122 / 365

My Island

I have been sailing and anchoring out to this island now for 35 years lots of wonderful times.

Santa Cruz Island is the largest of the Channel Islands, off the coast of Southern California. Its many sea caves include the vast Painted Cave, on the northwestern side. The island has many trails, including around Scorpion Canyon, with opportunities to see the island scrub jays. Scorpion Beach features kelp forests. Smugglers Cove has tide pools. Cavern Point offers Pacific Ocean views and seasonal whale sightings.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
