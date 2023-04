Single Subject April 14th

The eggs were decorated by me and the kalimba is for my granddaughter as she and I are learning to play. She and I are both enjoy in soft restful sound.



The origins of the kalimba can be found in Africa where this instrument would have been invented twice: about 3000 years ago on the west coast towards Cameroon, as an instrument completely in wood with bamboo, rattan or palm blades, and there is about 1300 years old in the Zambezi where we find traces of it with metal strips.