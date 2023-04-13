Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
236 / 365
Single Subject April 13th
This egg is my husbands creation.
The fish represents life.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
236
photos
47
followers
56
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th April 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Fisher Family
A delightful design - fav! The fish was also a secret symbol of early Christians, when they faced persicution.
Ian
April 13th, 2023
Catriona Baker
Oh this is beautiful 🤩
Love the contrast in colours from the blue egg to the orangey/brown background
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian
Love the contrast in colours from the blue egg to the orangey/brown background