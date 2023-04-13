Previous
Single Subject April 13th by 365projectorgchristine
236 / 365

Single Subject April 13th

This egg is my husbands creation.
The fish represents life.
Fisher Family
A delightful design - fav! The fish was also a secret symbol of early Christians, when they faced persicution.

Ian
April 13th, 2023  
Catriona Baker
Oh this is beautiful 🤩
Love the contrast in colours from the blue egg to the orangey/brown background
April 13th, 2023  
