Single Subject April 19th by 365projectorgchristine
242 / 365

Single Subject April 19th

Flowers and eggs bring new life, hope and purity.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 👍😊
April 19th, 2023  
