Previous
Photo 465
Warm Love
"....and she told me she loved me"
Water Fountain
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
6
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
690
photos
84
followers
82
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
25th November 2023 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
being thankful
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 30th, 2023
Mickey Anderson
ace
Amazing textures!!
November 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 30th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Lovely pov
November 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
amazing close up and texture.
November 30th, 2023
Fisher Family
Fantastic detail and texture - fav!
Ian
November 30th, 2023
Ian