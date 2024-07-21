Previous
Yes, lions are afraid of adult elephants by 365projectorgchristine
Yes, lions are afraid of adult elephants

We watched these lions and elephants for about 30 minutes. It was amazing seeing the lions react as the elephant got closer and closer.
"Yes, lions are generally afraid of adult elephants and usually avoid them. Elephants are large, strong, and protective, especially when with their calves. Lions may also avoid elephants to avoid injury that could make hunting difficult. However, lions may attack young elephants that are separated from their herd, and some prides have learned to take down adult elephants when other food sources are scarce. For example, in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, elephants are said to make up 20% of the lion population's"
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking collage. What a great experience to have.
July 21st, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderful collage
July 21st, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Don't see too many collages this thrilling!! :)
July 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
July 21st, 2024  
