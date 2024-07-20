Our home land

The Maasai are a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting northern, central and southern Kenya and northern Tanzania. They are among the best known local populations internationally due to their residence near the game parks of the African Great Lakes, and their distinctive customs and dress. The Maasai speak the Maa language but a lot of them have become educated in the official languages of Kenya and Tanzania, Swahili and English. The Maasai are pastoralists and are famous for their fearsome reputations as warriors and cattle-rustlers.