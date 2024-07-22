Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Good-bye
Our trip has come to an end and I am so sad to have to leave this wonderful experience. Thank you everyone for allowing me to share it with you and all your kind words.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
3
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1219
photos
105
followers
92
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th June 2024 8:02pm
Tags
safari travels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I really enjoyed seeing your photos from your trip. I bet you are sad that it is over.
July 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@mittens
Thank you
July 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
I know what you are feeling, Africa and all it has to offer is so special! I loved every shot.
July 22nd, 2024
