Previous
Good-bye by 365projectorgchristine
264 / 365

Good-bye

Our trip has come to an end and I am so sad to have to leave this wonderful experience. Thank you everyone for allowing me to share it with you and all your kind words.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I really enjoyed seeing your photos from your trip. I bet you are sad that it is over.
July 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@mittens Thank you
July 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
I know what you are feeling, Africa and all it has to offer is so special! I loved every shot.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise