Time for lunch by 365projectorgchristine
Time for lunch

This is my husband visiting with a monkey who was friendly but not to close. I'm sure he was hoping for food.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great candid capture.
July 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the interaction with the locals ;-)
July 18th, 2024  
