Previous
Photo 508
Into the clouds
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
4
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
811
photos
89
followers
87
following
139% complete
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
153
506
147
154
507
148
155
508
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
8th January 2024 2:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
new year beginnings
Diana
ace
Terrific composition and capture with wonderful leading lines..
January 11th, 2024
Amanda R.
ace
This is absolutely beautiful! The leading lines, those low, flat clouds, the colors. Love this!
January 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
January 11th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Great shot!
January 11th, 2024
