Skiing is a dance by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 509

Skiing is a dance

Our morning drive to the ski hill
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
139% complete

Beverley ace
How fabulous. You’ll soon be in mammouth! Yippee
January 12th, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
It's so beautiful! Those mountains in the background!
January 12th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful view towards the mountains, and a stunning sky - fav!

Ian
January 12th, 2024  
