Its majesty fills my mind by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 521

Its majesty fills my mind

24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
142% complete

Beverley ace
That one proud palm tree brings the whole scene to life. Yes I agree absolutely mind blowing. 🤩
January 24th, 2024  
Jan Talmon ace
nice sunset
January 24th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sky.
January 24th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A stunning sunset, and I love the solitary tree - fav!

Ian
January 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb sky at sunset !
January 24th, 2024  
