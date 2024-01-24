Sign up
Photo 521
Its majesty fills my mind
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
142% complete
Tags
new year beginnings
Beverley
ace
That one proud palm tree brings the whole scene to life. Yes I agree absolutely mind blowing. 🤩
January 24th, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
nice sunset
January 24th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful sky.
January 24th, 2024
Fisher Family
A stunning sunset, and I love the solitary tree - fav!
Ian
January 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb sky at sunset !
January 24th, 2024
