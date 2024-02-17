Previous
Morning has broken by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 545

Morning has broken

(Last verse)
Mine is the sunlight! Mine is the morning,
Born of the one light, Eden saw play!
Praise with elation, praise every morning,
God's recreation of the new day
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
149% complete

Photo Details

Paul J ace
Magnificent!
February 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well chosen words for this gloriously beautiful scene with the sunlight on the snow ! fav
February 17th, 2024  
