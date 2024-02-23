Sign up
Previous
Photo 551
“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.”
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
921
photos
91
followers
87
following
150% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photography is an act of love
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful and I love your quote.
February 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
a stunning triptych and wonderful words. We have these little wildflowers here too.
February 23rd, 2024
