Just to Cute by 365projectorgchristine
Just to Cute

Baboons Tanzania
The most terrestrial of primates, baboons, can be distinguished from other monkeys by their greater bulk (up to 45kg), inverted U-shaped tail and doglike head.

7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
