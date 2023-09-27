Sign up
I can do it
Many years ago we remodeled an area of our home. Our grandson was a big help as he torn the walls down saying I can do it Grandma I CAN DO IT He is now a young man in college and I think YES you can.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
gloria jones
ace
Fun shots
September 27th, 2023
Fisher Family
Always great to have help with DIY jobs. A lovely memory shot - fav!
Ian
September 27th, 2023
