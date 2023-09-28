Previous
Gift

My mother always collected tea cups so when my daughter was born in December of 1973 I bought this gift for my mother.
It's a keeper.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

Diana ace
A beautiful gift and lovely presentation.
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I love it - beautiful !
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely and such a nice memory
September 28th, 2023  
