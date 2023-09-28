Sign up
53 / 365
My mother always collected tea cups so when my daughter was born in December of 1973 I bought this gift for my mother.
It's a keeper.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
family memories
Diana
ace
A beautiful gift and lovely presentation.
September 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I love it - beautiful !
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely and such a nice memory
September 28th, 2023
