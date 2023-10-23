Previous
Grand Flowers by 365projectorgchristine
76 / 365

Grand Flowers

Grand Hotel (Mackinac Island)
The Grand Hotel is a historic hotel and coastal resort on Mackinac Island, Michigan, a small island located at the eastern end of the Straits of Mackinac within Lake Huron between the state's Upper and Lower peninsulas. Constructed in the late 19th century, the facility advertises itself as having the world's largest porch. The Grand Hotel is known for a number of notable visitors, including five U.S. presidents, inventor Thomas Edison, and author Mark Twain.
Grand Hotel is a member of Historic Hotels of America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise