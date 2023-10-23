Grand Flowers

Grand Hotel (Mackinac Island)

The Grand Hotel is a historic hotel and coastal resort on Mackinac Island, Michigan, a small island located at the eastern end of the Straits of Mackinac within Lake Huron between the state's Upper and Lower peninsulas. Constructed in the late 19th century, the facility advertises itself as having the world's largest porch. The Grand Hotel is known for a number of notable visitors, including five U.S. presidents, inventor Thomas Edison, and author Mark Twain.

Grand Hotel is a member of Historic Hotels of America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.